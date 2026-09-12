Liverpool lineup v Fulham: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks first goal under Iraola

Liverpool face Fulham on Saturday afternoon as the Reds aim to climb the Premier League table after a tricky start to the season.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola picked up his first win against Ipswich Town last week before beating Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, keeping his unbeaten run alive.

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The Reds, who are not considered title challengers, sit 6th in the table after two draws and a win. A win against Fulham could see Liverpool jump as high as 3rd this weekend if results go their way.

Iraola is bidding to end a run of three consecutive top-flight stalemates at Anfield and is in search of his first Premier League home victory in what looks like a simple win on paper for the side.

The Cottagers have lost their 3 opening games under new manager Alvara Arbeloa and are joint bottom with newly promoted Coventry City in what has been a very tough start.

Liverpool team news v Fulham

Fulham enter the game with only one injury in Tom Cairney who is still suffering from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are certainly without Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Joe Gomez (muscle) and Federico Chiesa (back).

Bradley Barcola went down with cramp against Atletico but Iraola confirmed in his press conference that this was just cramps in what was a huge relief for supporters.

However, Cody Gakpo who missed the Atletico clash, is a doubt due to an adductor problem and will be monitored ahead of the game. Milos Kerkez may also be missed due to cramp.

Liverpool predicted XI v Fulham

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Charles, Iwobi, Bobb, King, Palacios, Garcia.

Liverpool v Fulham kick off time

The clash at Anfield will kick off at 3pm UK time alongside several other Premier League clashes that won't be televised in the UK.

Key stats

Liverpool generate 9.7 shots inside the box per game. Fulham produce 12, but have failed to score once despite reaching promising areas regularly.

Alexander Isak has scored three goals across Liverpool's opening three league fixtures, with each goal arriving during the last two matches.