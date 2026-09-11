Alonso reveals Palestra timeline for Chelsea debut

Xabi Alonso is hopeful Chelsea defender Marco Palestra can return before this month’s international break.

The 21-year-old joined from Atalanta this summer and impressed during pre-season but has yet to make his competitive debut after suffering an injury before the Premier League opener at Fulham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alonso has confirmed the nature of Palestra’s injury and provided an update on the full-back’s potential return date.

“The injury is something on the quad,” said Alonso.

“He's almost in the last stages of the recovery, so we will see. If not (fit for) Brentford, then Bournemouth for sure.

“He's quite frustrated after a very good pre-season not to be able to play and to make his debut in the Premier League.

“But I told Marco, "Easy, the season is long, there will be a lot of games, and you will play your role, you will have your minutes, you will enjoy your game.”

“He is full of energy, and you need to control that.”