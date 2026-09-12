WATCH: De Zerbi and Tel have on-field spat after Spurs fail to score against Everton

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi was seen taking out his frustrations on Mathys Tel as his side's issues in front of goal continue.

The North London club spent over £300 million on a major squad overhaul this summer but are still yet to score a Premier League goal.

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Tottenham’s 0-0 home draw with Everton on Saturday has them sat in 17th, the position the club have finished in for the two previous seasons.

De Zerbi certainly has plenty of work to do in order to get his side firing, and he was clearly frustrated with young Tel, 21, after the game.

The Tottenham boss confronted Tel after the final whistle, seemingly having a pop at him for his lack of directness during his substitute appearance.

Tel doesn’t have much to say back before his manager with an exacerbated look on his face.