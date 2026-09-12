Why Max Dowman won't feature for Arsenal against Sunderland tonight

Max Dowman won't be available for Arsenal on Saturday night as the Gunners take on Sunderland.

Sunderland welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to the Stadium of Light on Saturday night as the champions seek to continue their perfect start under manager Mikel Arteta.

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Ahead of the game, many predictions have been made about Arsenal’s potential line up with Miles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard expected to start in midfield.

As Arteta readies his side, Dowman has already been ruled out of contention in what is a blow to the side. This is due to the 16-year-old being named in the line up as the Under-21s take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2 this afternoon.

The teenager was never expected to start for Arsenal but he may have featured off the bench against Sunderland and if given the chance, he likely would have stood out.

Dowman is the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history as he bagged a goal at 16 years, 73 days, scoring against Everton on 14 March 2026.

He also became Arsenal’s youngest goalscorer in history and was the youngest Champions League player ever at 15 years, 308 days against Slavia Prague on 4 November 2025.

Dowman had already broken major age records in the Premier League, Champions League and UEFA Youth League before his 17th birthday and he could make more of an impact later this season if Arteta hands him the chance.

Sportsmole suggest that Dowman’s absence against Sunderland suggests that Cristhian Mosquera and Jurrien Timber will return to the fold after being absent from the side for a number of weeks.