De Zerbi on choosing Marseille: I grew up a fan of Waddle and Voller

New Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi admits he wasn't short of offers leaving Brighton at the end of last season.

De Zerbi was named OM coach last week.

He said on Saturday: "If I hadn't found an offer that stimulated me I would have been without a bench for a year.

"There have been contacts with important teams yes, but for various reasons we have not found an agreement.

"It is a place that has always fascinated me, when I was little I admired great players like Rudi Völler and Chris Waddle.

"They are very warm and passionate fans like me."