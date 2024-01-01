Marseille name ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi as new coach

Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has found his next job in football.

The Italian is set to become the new Marseille head coach when the new season begins.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Zerbi was being linked to jobs such as Chelsea and Manchester United, but has to settle for this position in the French Ligue 1.

He is taking the place of Jean-Louis Gasset, the last of three managers appointed by Marseille last term.

Marseille said in a statement: "Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi.

"The club is currently working with all stakeholders to formalize the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days."