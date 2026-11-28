Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is confident rising star Luca Williams-Barnett has the full skillset to compete as a Premier League player.

The 18-year-old joined Spurs' academy from his hometown side Luton aged 10, and has made five senior appearances, the first coming in a Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster in September 2025.

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His top-flight debut came from the bench against Crystal Palace last month and he was a second-half substitute at Leeds United before the last international break.

He's also set a new club benchmark, as Tottenham's youngest scorer in the Premier League since Gareth Bale in 2007, with a goal and an assist against Ipswich Town.

The club have moved swiftly to tie the teenager down to a long-term contract and De Zerbi claims the returning Dejan Kulusevski will be a vital role model for him in the months ahead.

"He's a mature guy and has personality to play in every stadium and in every game - but we have to analyse everything.

"He has done everything in the last week; the starting XI debut, the goal, assist and the contract extension.

"Everything is for the best for us, for him and the team. Goals and assists are not just qualities, they are results.

"I said to Luca to learn from Kulusevski. For the character, learn from the older players like Robertson, Davies and Bentancur. Quality is not enough in football, as mentality always beats talent."