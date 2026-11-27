Manchester United have reportedly come to a decision on whether to make a move for Mauricio Pochettino favourite Folarin Balogun or not.

It’s been widely reported that Man United will look to add a new striker in the upcoming January transfer market to help turn their season around.

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USMNT striker Balogun has been one of many linked due to his relationship with new head coach Pochettino.

According to The Athletic, however, United aren’t currently looking at the Monaco striker as they work with a budget of just £50 million.

Monaco remain ‘open’ to selling Balogun in January following his failed move to Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window.