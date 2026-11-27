In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, former South Africa, Everton, Tottenham and Sunderland star Steven Pienaar shared his thoughts on the current state of Bafana Bafana and his former clubs.

Few South African footballers have left a mark on European football quite like Steven Pienaar.

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A creative, tireless midfielder with effortless technical quality, he rose through the ranks at Ajax Cape Town and Ajax Amsterdam before testing himself in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and becoming a fan favourite in the Premier League across spells with Everton, Tottenham, and Sunderland, all while earning 62 caps and captaining Bafana Bafana on the international stage.

In conversation with Flashscore, Pienaar reflects on South Africa’s exciting new generation following their historic World Cup run, why local stars still hesitate to make the leap to Europe, and Bafana Bafana’s prospects ahead of the 2027 AFCON.

He also shares his candid thoughts on the current state of his three former Premier League clubs: David Moyes’ return to Everton amid ownership uncertainty, Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical rebuild at Spurs, and Sunderland’s impressive resurgence.

Bafana Bafana made history last summer, reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in four appearances. Do you think this is a one-shot thing or is the national team on the right path for the future?

"Bafana Bafana have got a good chance. I don't think it's a one-off. I think this has been a building formation from Hugo Broos: he started the project four years ago, and I think the new coach has got a bigger pool of players to select from.

"If you look at the youth teams, the players that are coming through, we've got quite a young squad, and I think they can go on and carry on where they left off.

"Obviously, it also depends on whether the coach will keep the consistency in the selections for Bafana Bafana, but I think they do have a good chance to carry on."

What do South Africa still need to do to compete with Africa's biggest football nations such as Morocco, Egypt or Senegal, in the short term?

"I think we showed in the previous two AFCONs that if we play our style of football, we can compete with all the nations in Africa.

"I don't see there's a big difference between Senegal and South Africa. The only thing I'll say is that they've got more players playing in Europe, and we have a lot of players that play locally.

"But we do have a young team that's been there for a long time together, and also a lot of players play in the African Champions League, so I think we can compete with Morocco and Senegal and the other big nations.

"We showed it: we qualified by beating Nigeria for the World Cup, so there's definitely a lot of quality in that team."

In 2020, you expressed your disappointment at the end of the partnership between Ajax Amsterdam and Ajax Cape Town. These last few years, it's safe to say there are only a few South African players who got opportunities to join European clubs. How do you explain that? What's the main issue at the moment?

"I think we showed the world that with local players there is a lot of quality, and the more the players play on a bigger stage, the more scouts will notice. The only problem is with South African players; they tend not to go abroad because the South African Premier League clubs pay quite good salaries as well, and they feel no need to travel to play in countries like Belgium or Denmark where they get almost similar salaries.

"And to get into the Premier League, it's a bit complicated: your country has to be ranked in the top 50 to get in for work permits and stuff like that.

"So I do think the more players we have in Europe, the better it will be for the national team."

Great performances on the world stage would definitely help, as evidenced by the signature of Thapelo Maseko at Copenhagen last summer. Would you consider him the face of the Bafana Bafana?

"With the signing of Maseko, and also the players in the MLS, they've been doing well.

"(Olwethu) Makhanya is one of those that showed that the MLS is a step up to move to Europe. The more we have players moving there, the better it will be."

The 2027 AFCON will take place next summer. Do South Africa stand a chance, or is the gap still too high with the aforementioned countries?

"I think for us, for the 2027 African Cup of Nations, if the coach gets his style of play into the players as soon as possible and has a good run in the qualifications for the Nations Cup, we do have a chance.

"Like all other countries that qualify, they will have a chance to compete, and obviously South Africa will go there and do better than the last AFCON, which I was very disappointed in personally, because I was expecting more for them. The reason is because in the one before last, the one in Morocco, they finished third, and we were expecting more from them.

"But like I said, it's up to the new coaching staff to get a team up and running and play the kind of football that he wants to play, with most of the players still from the previous coach.

"They're still young, so I think the only senior players in that team will be the goalkeeper and Teboho Mokoena, but most of them are still young players, so I think we have a good chance ahead of us in the future as well."

Steven Pienaar battles Wayne Rooney during his time at Everton Peter Powell / EPA / Profimedia

You were very critical of Everton's board a few years ago, when the club was fighting to avoid relegation, particularly over its recruitment policy. We imagine you're much happier with the way things have gone over the past few months?

"I was critical previously; not critical of the board, but I was just disappointed in how they spent the money on players. At one stage we bought almost five number 10 players at Everton, which I think the scouts could have scouted better players for that kind of money.

"I think it's mainly about getting the right players in for Everton. Obviously now with Moyes being back, I think we see the similar problems: he didn't get a lot of money in the summer to buy players. Hopefully he'll get the right mix in and help the club to push on to get in contention for European football for next season.

"I think Everton had a good start to the season, and hopefully they can push on and challenge for a European place."

Everton have finally moved into their new stadium, but the club is once again facing uncertainty following The Friedkin Group's decision to explore a potential sale. Having experienced Everton during a period when they regularly challenged for European qualification, how concerned are you about the club's direction, and what would it take to restore them to those levels?

"It's always frustrating when new owners come in, promise the manager all sorts, and in the end are not backing him fully; it is disappointing.

"Obviously I don't know what's in the financial stuff. The Friedkin Group running a few clubs across the world is always difficult, but if they help support the manager and back him with the funds to buy, to strengthen the squad, hopefully the club will be stable.

"But if they are going to sell and new owners come in, it would be wise that they do support the manager in the transfer market so the team can push on.

"Obviously Moyesy got in, and he settled the club; the club is quite stable now. The last couple of seasons they've been fighting relegation, so I do think he needs the backing from the ownership to help the club move forward."

But it's now Tottenham's turn, one of your former clubs, to find themselves in danger. Do you think Roberto De Zerbi will finally find a good recipe?

"Regarding De Zerbi, I obviously like the way he wants his teams to play.

"He came in, he brought in a lot of new players, and obviously to implement this style of play it will take time. They had a slow start, but slowly they're picking up points along the way, so it's an exciting time for both clubs.

"I think both Everton and Spurs can push on and challenge, especially De Zerbi with the way he wants the team to play: exciting football, possession-based and attacking football."

Tottenham's results are beginning to improve Flashscore

Tottenham endured a difficult period, narrowly avoiding relegation last season, but De Zerbi appears to be gradually turning things around. Having experienced the club yourself, what do you think has been missing in recent years, and do you believe De Zerbi is the right person to restore Tottenham's ambitions of competing at the top end of the Premier League?

"I see the positives in Spurs, and I think he's the right man to lead the team forward, to take the club forward, given he gets all the support and the patience from the supporters after last season, that they will give him his chance to implement his style properly and not rush into making hasty decisions by, if the results are not going well, starting to pull on a panic button.

"Over the last couple of seasons, so many managers came in and out, and that also doesn't bring stability to the club as well."

Sunderland have made an impressive return to the Premier League and are looking to establish themselves back among the country's elite after several difficult years. Having experienced the club during its relegation season in 2016/17, how impressed have you been by their recent progress, and what do you think they need to do to avoid the same struggles again?

"I'm really happy to see Sunderland back on the highest level.

"The new owners came in, I think they bought really well. The scouting has been top-notch, buying players that the manager likes and the kind of football that he wants to play. I think the owners back the manager quite well, and they trust the manager.

"For me personally, when we were in Sunderland, there was also a lot of uncertainty regarding the ownership of the club, and Moyes came in at a difficult time where the club had, the previous year, just survived relegation, and getting into that club was a difficult time.

"But again, take nothing away from what the new owners have done, and I'm really happy to see Sunderland doing well, and deservedly so. Last season they had a really good season when they came back, and they're pushing on and buying also really good players that fit the club's style, the profile of the players, and they're doing well.

"It's difficult to play against them at the Stadium of Light, so a lot of teams will suffer when they go up north, and I'm really happy to see all three of my former clubs doing well at the moment."