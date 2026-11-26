Richarlison's agent says he "really likes the idea" of Saudi move as January approaches

Richarlison's agent Fidel Carvalho Soares has spoken to his future as he is frozen out at Tottenham.

Richarlison, 29, has fallen out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi as he was left out of Tottenham's 25-man Premier League squad for the 2026/27 season.

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This came after disagreement escalated between him and the Italian coach. No details were released publicly, but the Brazilian posted "why" on social media and has been absent from the team ever since.

Everton, Vasco da Gama and Trabzonspor were all said to have explored deals for Richarlison over the summer, but no move materialised.

Reports claim that Spurs want to sell him in January rather than lose him for nothing and his agent Soares spoke up this week as he hinted at where his future lies.

“As for Trabzonspor, they made an official offer this summer, but Tottenham rejected it, and they haven’t contacted us again.”

“What is being said about negotiations between Al-Ahli and the player are just rumours. However, Richarlison would welcome the opportunity to play in the Saudi league soon.

“Richarlison really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but there has been no contact from any clubs so far. These are just rumours. We are waiting for official offers, and at that point, we will explore the possibility of Richarlison’s transfer.”

A fee of around £10M-£13M has been suggested in recent reports, meaning Tottenham will take a loss on the £60M they paid for Richarlison when he was at Everton.

Richarlison has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 134 outings for Tottenham in all competitions and could deal some serious damage in the Saudi League as he enters his 30's.

Everton manager David Moyes recently admitted that he would like the Blues to sign a new forward in January, but a switch back to the Toffees seems unlikely for Richarlison.