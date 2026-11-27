AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 28-year-old joined the Serie A giants on a permanent deal from Chelsea in 2023, and he's gone on to make over 200 appearances at the San Siro, including playing a key role in their 2021/22 title win.

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However, he's not viewed as part of Ruben Amorim's future plans, with just two league appearances so far this season and the club will not renew his contract.

Newcastle United are rumoured to be the front runners to complete a deal, but Atletico Madrid are now in the race, as Diego Simeone looks to land a defensive bargain.