Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi hailed the momentum generated by his side as they powered to a 2-0 Premier League win away at struggling Sunderland.

The win on Wearside is Spurs' second 2-0 victory in the top-flight in a row with a double from James Maddison - including a goal direct from a corner by the England international.

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After a poor start to the 2026/27 season, Spurs have now lost just one of their last six in the Premier League, and De Zerbi is confident a corner has been turned.

"In the first half, I was not happy with performance. We didn’t play well in the first half.

"We moved the ball too slow, too much confusion, not clear the way we have to attack, especially with one player more. In the second half we played very well with total control. We didn't concede a counter attack, just one from a set-piece and we deserved to win the game for sure."