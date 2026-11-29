Tottenham Hotspur climbed to eighth in the Premier League after a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side claimed their fifth league win in six matches.

Determined to move out of the relegation zone for the first time since mid-October, the Black Cats started brightly at the Stadium of Light, with Chemsdine Talbi curling an early chance wide of the far post.

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However, the hosts were reduced to 10 men with just 12 minutes on the clock, when VAR intervened to deem Thomas Meunier’s late challenge on Omar Marmoush’s ankle worthy of a straight red card.

Having lost just one of the last 16 Premier League head-to-heads (W10, D5), Tottenham looked to make the most of their numerical advantage, as Marmoush and Jan Paul van Hecke blazed efforts wastefully over the crossbar.

The visitors’ pressure eventually paid dividends in the 35th minute when Andy Robertson’s low cross was expertly flicked home by James Maddison for the Englishman’s second goal of the season.

Undeterred, Sunderland threatened an equaliser before half-time, as Trai Hume fired over from close range and Jules Ahoka saw a stabbed effort denied by the legs of Antonin Kinsky.

Grateful for those reprieves, Tottenham should’ve doubled their lead at the start of the second period, only for Sandro Tonali to direct a glorious headed chance straight at Robin Roefs from six yards.

The visitors remained on the front foot, and a second goal duly arrived in the 70th minute, as Maddison’s inswinging corner arched over a flailing Roefs and into the far corner.

Match stats Flashscore

That all but sealed the three points for Tottenham, with De Zerbi opting to rest the likes of Maddison, Marmoush and Mohammed Kudus heading into the final quarter-hour.

Momentum Flashscore

Nevertheless, Luca Williams-Barnett showed plenty of promise once again in his brief cameo, as the Lilywhites cruised to their second Premier League win of the season on the road. As for the Black Cats, they remain 18th in the table after a first defeat in four matches.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)