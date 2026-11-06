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De Zerbi bullish as Tottenham show signs of major progress

De Zerbi on the touchline
De Zerbi on the touchlineČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Simon Traylen

Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham are "building something special", but the Italian is wary of setting targets for his side after a difficult start to the season.

Three consecutive Premier League wins have lifted Tottenham from the foot of the table up to ninth place ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds.

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Victory at Elland Road could catapult Tottenham into the European places.

De Zerbi, though, has reminded his players of their struggles in recent times in a bid to keep them focused.

The Italian joined Tottenham in March with the task of avoiding relegation, which they did only on the final day of last season.

"We are playing well. We are making points in a row but, like I said after the (Crystal) Palace game, we can't forget the beginning of the season and last season as well," De Zerbi told reporters on Friday.

"We have many, many targets but we can't move our focus game-by-game. We are not good enough yet to change the focus.

"We are building something special, the atmosphere in the dressing room, a clear style of play, the players are playing much better than in the beginning, but we started three weeks ago."

Luca Williams-Barnett made his Premier League debut as a late substitute in last weekend's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

De Zerbi believes he has a "special talent" at his disposal in the 18-year-old.

"You recognise the special talent immediately. I think the age is not so important," he said.

"The most important is the quality, personality, the behaviour on the pitch and the qualities. And Luca has all of these qualities."

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