Tottenham CEO says the club are "here to win the Premier League" after fine run of form

Tottenham chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has revealed the club's ambitions as they bounce back from a poor start.

After enduring a six-game winless start to the Premier League, Tottenham have picked up three consecutive victories against Coventry, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

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Spurs failed to score in their first four Premier League matches for the first time in their history before scoring seven in total against Coventry, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

The North Londoners have risen up to ninth place in the Premier League table, just two points behind the top five as ambitions grow under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking on The Sports Agents Podcast, Venkatesham said that Tottenham want to be title challengers in what is an audacious target.

"We’ve had three better results in a row, but there is nothing here where we think, ‘oh we’ve cracked it’ and we’re right at the start of this journey of where we are going to.

"There will be good moments this season and bad moments this season, but I firmly believe we’re on the right track to where we want to get to.

"Ultimately, I guess the best way to answer your question (about targets) is what are we here for? We’re here to win, right? The people that we’ve attracted to the football club, the long list of people, everyone is here to win.

"If you work for Tottenham, when we talk about being here to win, that means we’re here to win the Premier League. That’s what this football club wants to do. It wants to win the Premier League and it wants to be consistent in the Champions League and ultimately win the Champions League.

"Can I tell you what year that’s going to happen in? Obviously I can’t, but that’s what we’re aiming for and that’s what I want every single person that works for this club to think about every single day."

Tottenham have won each of their last three visits to Elland Road by an aggregate score of 10-2 as they go head to head with Leeds this weekend.