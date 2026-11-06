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Gallas would not blame Saliba for joining Real Madrid: They are on a different level

Gallas would not blame Saliba for joining Real Madrid: They are on a different level
Gallas would not blame Saliba for joining Real Madrid: They are on a different levelKieran McManus / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Arsenal icon William Gallas has spoken on William Saliba's future as links to Real Madrid grow.

Saliba is not only back in training, but he's also very close to returning to action ahead of Arsenal's test against Hull City this weekend.

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The Frenchman is one of Europe's leading young centre-backs, and he has been a sore loss for the Gunners after missing the entire campaign so far because of a back injury he picked up during the World Cup.

The 25-year-old signed a new five-year contract in September 2025, a deal that runs until 2030. Manager Mikel Arteta said Saliba told him: "I want to stay here and play for you" despite transfer rumours floating around.

Now, Gallas has claimed that Saliba would find it hard to resist Real Madrid, a side he believes are on a different level to Arsenal.

"Are Arsenal at a high enough level now that William Saliba would turn down Real Madrid if they came in for him?" the former Arsenal defender stated in an interview with SeatPick, "I know a lot of people will be mad about what I’m going to say right now, but if we are talking about the history of both clubs, Real Madrid and Arsenal, then Real Madrid is Real Madrid. They are on a different level.

"So, although Arsenal are once again establishing themselves as a powerhouse in England and Europe, Gallas believes Real Madrid, who have not won a trophy for a year and a half, remain a more attractive destination, even a dream for players.

"Madrid is Madrid, and I’m telling you, any player who has the opportunity to go to Madrid, they will try to go there, and you can’t blame them. You couldn’t blame a player like Saliba if that is his decision. Could a transfer take place?"

Real Madrid are already set to sign Manchester United's JJ Gabriel and could not make a move for Saliba as they steal away talent from the Premier League.

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