Carrick fights to save job ahead of international break, City clash with Forest

Michael Carrick is fighting to save his job at Manchester United

Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United for what could be the last time against Aston Villa this weekend as he battles to save his job despite a morale-boosting midweek victory over Roma.

United's dramatic win in the Champions League gave the coach breathing space, but he remains under intense pressure ahead of the international break.

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Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester City will be seeking to avoid a rare third straight league defeat when they face Nottingham Forest as they try to keep pace with leaders Arsenal.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Carrick's last chance?

When Manchester United's players trudged off at half-time against Roma on Tuesday, 2-0 down and seemingly out of ideas, Michael Carrick's fate appeared to be sealed.

Instead, his underperforming team somehow turned things around, with Matheus Cunha scoring two late goals in a 3-2 win at a feverish Old Trafford.

It ended a run of nine games without a victory - United's longest winless run since the 1988/89 season.

Manchester United are 17th in the Premier League Flashscore

Defender Diogo Dalot said he hopes the Roma result can kick-start their season.

"Nights like this can change momentum, can change seasons, and I think this win is going to give us confidence for the next games," he said.

But the brutal reality is that United could be bottom of the Premier League when they kick off on Sunday if results go against them.

Whatever the outcome, the international break will give the club's hierarchy an opportunity to consider their long-term options.

Villa's Spanish manager, Unai Emery, was tipped as a potential candidate for the Old Trafford hot seat but reports suggest he is close to signing a new deal with the Birmingham club.

Two-way title race?

Manchester City know that even if they keep pace with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, it might ultimately all be in vain.

The Etihad club are still waiting to discover their fate after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules - with a huge points deduction as one potential punishment.

Arsenal appear to be the only other serious contender for the title, having the happy knack of winning even when below par.

Manchester City look set to battle Arsenal in the Premier League title race Flashscore

On paper, both clubs face a straightforward task this weekend, though City's trip to Nottingham Forest could be trickier than it looks.

Opta's "expected points" table, which orders the Premier League based on expected goals for and against, has Oliver Glasner's team in third - a remarkable 16 places higher than they are in the real table.

Arsenal, who host struggling Hull, have won 18 of their past 19 Premier League games against promoted sides.

Things looking up for Spurs

The doom and gloom around Tottenham has lifted after a three-game winning streak in the Premier League under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Less than three weeks ago Spurs, without a single win, propped up the division. They are now comfortably placed in mid-table.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League games Flashscore

Defender Archie Gray credits the spirit of the squad for the turnaround, which has the club just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We all get on really well and you can see that out there on the pitch," he told SpursPlay.

"Even with the celebration(s), all the subs are running to the players and they are little things that mean so much to us. That's the most important thing and why we've been improving."

Daniel Farke's Leeds are winless in their past five Premier League games and have scored just twice during that run, slipping to 12th in the table.

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