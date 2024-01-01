De Paul: Upset Chelsea teammates showing malice towards Enzo

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has taken aim at the Chelsea teammates of Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo has upset the French players in Chelsea's squad after posting a disparaging song about the French after Argentina's Copa America victory this week.

The situation has reached FIFA and the Argentine government, but De Paul has questioned the reaction of Chelsea's players towards his Argentina teammate.

De Paul told Olga en Vivo: “You don’t analyse the songs that much.

"I can understand people who have suffered racism and don’t like it, but then there is a place for everything. If someone or a colleague of Enzo feels offended, the way to go about it is to call him if you know him personally, not to put it on social networks.

"There is a bit of malice in it, or maybe wanting to put Enzo in a spot that he has nothing to do with. You don’t have to do add fuel to the fire, or make it into a show.”