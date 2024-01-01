Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid

De Paul: Upset Chelsea teammates showing malice towards Enzo

De Paul: Upset Chelsea teammates showing malice towards Enzo
De Paul: Upset Chelsea teammates showing malice towards Enzo
De Paul: Upset Chelsea teammates showing malice towards EnzoLaLiga
Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has taken aim at the Chelsea teammates of Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo has upset the French players in Chelsea's squad after posting a disparaging song about the French after Argentina's Copa America victory this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The situation has reached FIFA and the Argentine government, but De Paul has questioned the reaction of Chelsea's players towards his Argentina teammate.

De Paul told Olga en Vivo: “You don’t analyse the songs that much.

"I can understand people who have suffered racism and don’t like it, but then there is a place for everything. If someone or a colleague of Enzo feels offended, the way to go about it is to call him if you know him personally, not to put it on social networks.

"There is a bit of malice in it, or maybe wanting to put Enzo in a spot that he has nothing to do with. You don’t have to do add fuel to the fire, or make it into a show.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandez Enzode Paul RodrigoChelseaAtl. MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Chelsea, Spurs move for free agent Hermoso
Atletico Madrid attacker Felix could return to the Premier League this summer
Chelsea's key target Conceição could move to key opposition this summer