Chelsea's key target Conceição could move to key opposition this summer

Chelsea's key target Francisco Conceição could move to key opposition this summer

Chelsea target Francisco Conceição could be on the move this summer, with several teams showing interest.

Per Record in Portugal, the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is said to be gathering offers for his client.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger has a release clause in his Porto contract that would allow him to easily leave for another team.

The source states that the clause has a value of anywhere from €30m to €45m.

Such a sum would be easy to facilitate for a club such as Chelsea, but they do face competition.

The likes of Atlético Madrid, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are all interested.