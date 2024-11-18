De Mos: Where it went wrong for Ten Hag at Man Utd

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should not coach the Dutch national team just yet.

Ten Hag is now on the lookout for new jobs, having lost his position at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Dutch coach Aad de Mos believes if current boss Ronald Koeman leaves the national team, Ten Hag should not be the first option.

“I think that in Koeman we have a coach who is doing reasonably well," he told the Soccer News Stalen Snor podcast.

"Ten Hag has not built up so much credit that he should now be considered for the national coachship.

“He has shown almost nothing at Manchester United. Ten Hag was able to buy players for €600m. He has made many wrong choices.

“You should never bring so many Dutch players and players from your old employer to your club. The Eredivisie is of course a different level than the Premier League. He has made himself vulnerable by only using this old network.

“The football was not worth watching. He was fourteenth in the league and could not win against FC Twente in Europe. I think that in terms of national coachship, you should rather end up with Arne Slot. Slot does not even have to be fired for that, but as a possible double function.”