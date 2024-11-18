Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP

De Mos: Where it went wrong for Ten Hag at Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
De Mos: Where it went wrong for Ten Hag at Man Utd
De Mos: Where it went wrong for Ten Hag at Man UtdAction Plus
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should not coach the Dutch national team just yet.

Ten Hag is now on the lookout for new jobs, having lost his position at Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Dutch coach Aad de Mos believes if current boss Ronald Koeman leaves the national team, Ten Hag should not be the first option.

“I think that in Koeman we have a coach who is doing reasonably well," he told the Soccer News Stalen Snor podcast. 

"Ten Hag has not built up so much credit that he should now be considered for the national coachship.

“He has shown almost nothing at Manchester United. Ten Hag was able to buy players for €600m. He has made many wrong choices.

“You should never bring so many Dutch players and players from your old employer to your club. The Eredivisie is of course a different level than the Premier League. He has made himself vulnerable by only using this old network.

“The football was not worth watching. He was fourteenth in the league and could not win against FC Twente in Europe. I think that in terms of national coachship, you should rather end up with Arne Slot. Slot does not even have to be fired for that, but as a possible double function.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKoeman RonaldManchester UnitedTwenteEredivisieten Hag ErikFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Heerenveen coach Van Persie: Arsenal fans haven't forgiven me
Roma owners in London; target Ten Hag and Potter
Van der Gijp: Heracles? Just what is Ten Hag up to?