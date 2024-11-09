Van der Gijp: Heracles? Just what is Ten Hag up to?

Tribal Football
Former Dutch striker Rene van der Gijp has questioned Erik ten Hag's sanity after his sacking by Manchester United.

Just days after his dismissal, Ten Hag was seen in the stands at an Eredivisie game.

Van der Gijp said on Veronica Inside: "If you've just been fired and you're going to sit in the stands at Heracles... Then you must have a huge obsession with football, or not?

"No, come on man. You're not going to Heracles, are you? 

"He should have just gone to the Bahamas or anywhere with his wife. He received a lump sum payment of fifteen million. 

"You go out for dinner and throw the Ipad and the newspaper aside. Aren't you going to relax?"

