De Ligt appreciates straight-talking Man Utd boss Amorim: He talks truth

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt says he appreciates the straight-talking of manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim branded United's players as "chokers" in the lead up to Friday night's friendly win in Hong Kong.

"I'm from Holland so I like it," insisted De Ligt.

"I can understand the media are in shock because normally this doesn't happen.

"But I think you can also be really happy that finally someone speaks out, says what he thinks and speaks the truth.

"I really appreciate him in our conversations personally. It gives me a feeling I can trust him and he can trust me."

Amorim will turn us into a team

De Ligt also is adamant Amorim's work will prove fruitful, despite this season past season'w woes.

"I've experienced many managers and he's one of the most easy to talk to as a player," he said.

"He's really into details. Before signing new players, first he's looking at the culture, what needs to change and what can be improved to become a better football club. From next season we will see more of that.

"I think he wants to build a team of players who are together, fighting for each other and making the most out of what they have.

"Maybe before, you had the best players, but you're not a team."