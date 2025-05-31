Amorim ponders Man Utd transfer plans; warns players of preseason expectations

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he'll be close to Old Trafford in the coming weeks ahead of winding down from a difficult season.

After their win against Hong Kong on Friday, Amorim revealed he would be staying at home as the club worked on improving his squad.

"I can do the work without being at Carrington," he explained. "I will stay in Manchester for a while, even for the kids to be there in the schools so they don't forget their English.

"I will be near in this moment because I want to and I cannot disconnect now. I will have to deal with some things and then rest a little bit. It's hard to disconnect but I will rest for a while.

"Yes, I have a clear idea and we have a clear idea of what we want, of course. You know we are a little bit limited and can't do everything in one summer. But we have a clear picture of what we want. We are working on that for a while so let's wait and see. Of course, we have a clear picture of what we want for next season."

Players must be ready for preseason

In terms of preseason, Amorim says he expects his players to be in good shape before it kicks off in July.

"I was a football player and, when you are a football player, you can disconnect," he said. "They know we underperformed badly this season.

"The important thing for me is the body composition, the weight. They need to be ready. We have to use every minute in every week of pre-season. We need to be in shape and these small things, they have all the measures, we had a briefing about that. It's the only way to take action to be better next season. They know and everybody knows next year is going to be massive for everybody.

"I have been sending the message every week. They know next year, and I think that is clear, that we need to be so much better."