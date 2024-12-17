De Bruyne: I can still make difference at Man City
The Belgium attacker is off contract at the end of the season.
De Bruyne told Sky Sports: "There is no big news, but I read and hear a lot... It's as if someone knows more than me, maybe I need to talk to someone! But it hasn't happened yet, the right time hasn't come. I'm fine, with time what needs to come."
De Bruyne also said: "Last year I had a serious injury, I was out for six months and it took me some time to recover. But then another problem happened, the situation didn't get better.
"However, I feel I can still make a difference. When I feel the moment is coming when everything will be difficult, then I will have to make a decision. But for the moment I still feel good."
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play