De Bruyne: I can still make difference at Man City

Paul Vegas
Kevin de Bruyne insists he's not considering his future at Manchester City.

The Belgium attacker is off contract at the end of the season.

De Bruyne told Sky Sports: "There is no big news, but I read and hear a lot... It's as if someone knows more than me, maybe I need to talk to someone! But it hasn't happened yet, the right time hasn't come. I'm fine, with time what needs to come."

De Bruyne also said: "Last year I had a serious injury, I was out for six months and it took me some time to recover. But then another problem happened, the situation didn't get better.

"However, I feel I can still make a difference. When I feel the moment is coming when everything will be difficult, then I will have to make a decision. But for the moment I still feel good."

 

