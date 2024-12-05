De Bruyne deflects praise to Man City pal Grealish after victory over Forest

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne focused the attention on a teammate after they finally won.

City snapped a seven game streak of games without a win, beating Nottingham Forest 3-0.

After the game, De Bruyne praised the performance of Jack Grealish, who was instrumental in the success.

“Jack is so good at controlling the tempo of the game, at holding the ball,” said Player of the Match De Bruyne after the game.

“You can’t really get it off him, and then sliding through plays. That’s his quality.

“Maybe with the type of guys we have on the flanks, he’s very good at that. I think we needed a bit more control and he was able to do that with Bernardo, Gundo and myself in the middle, and Jeremy who is a different player and very electric.

“I think we performed well as a team but I think Jack did exceptional.”

