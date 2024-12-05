Nuno defends Forest players after Man City defeat

Nottingham Forest can take pride from the way they played against Manchester City.

That is the view of manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who spoke about his team’s 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Manchester United next, Santo felt that Forest could have gotten something from the City game.

“When you lose 3-0 and you say it was a good performance, maybe people don’t understand. So I won’t say it was a bad performance because there are positive things for us in the game,” said the Portuguese head coach.

“Of course there were a lot of bad things and mistakes. But the idea of us facing City, knowing the difficulties we were going to face, we challenged ourselves to try to press and go for the game.

“We had chances. We didn’t achieve and we lost. But us internally, I think we come out proud of ourselves because we tried. For sure, this game will allow us to grow.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play