Man City boss Guardiola happy with Grealish for victory over Forest

Manchester City star Jack Grealish’s central role may continue for the foreseeable future.

The English international was played in a no.10 role rather than as a left-winger.

Grealish did play more centrally when he was at Aston Villa, but has nearly always been a winger for manager Pep Guardiola at City.

After a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Guardiola stated: “Really good. He played in the middle and was involved in many things.

“Hopefully in the next games, if I decide to play him in that position, he can be involved in the final third and decisive in goals and assists.

“Our football is always built from the midfield. The quality and they make our tempo and the way we have to play.

“We control the game, and Jack gave us that pace. When to accelerate and control, he did it really good. I’m so happy for him.

“I know his quality. He has attributes to play holding midfield, keep the ball, break the lines and composure.

“With the problems that we have in the middle with two holding midfielders injured, Gundo has played an important role for us. Everyone was good.”

