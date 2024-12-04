Man City boss Guardiola welcomes De Bruyne impact for victory over Forest

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left pleased after their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku struck the goals for City to end a seven match winless run.

Guardiola said, "Definitely we needed that after many games without winning."

Asked what was the key to the win, he also stated: "We won."

"Kevin de Bruyne was excellent, especially in the first half. When he's fit he's so important for us. For many years since arriving from Germany.

"(Jack Grealish was) really good. He helped us with extra passes. When he should accelerate, he accelerated. Really good, he fought."

On if this is the turning point, Guardiola added: "I don't know. We have to prove it again. It's just one game but it was important to break this run."