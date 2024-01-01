De Boer rips into Zirkzee after "nightmare" performance against Tottenham

Former Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer has held nothing back after Manchester United's loss to Tottenham at the weekend as he singles out Joshua Zirkzee.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United team has been savagely criticised after their 3-0 loss this weekend which has left the Dutchman’s job at risk as fans and pundits demand more from one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Now, the former Ajax and Crystal Palace coach has added to the criticism in a scathing review of the game.

“United look like a team that are wobbling everywhere. They have been totally outclassed (by Tottenham) - and I am talking about being outclassed tactically, in quality, in effort and energy. Where weren’t they outclassed?

“I was looking at the players - and one after the other they made such stupid mistakes. So many players are making poor passes. I was trying to count the amount of big things that went wrong in the first 45 minutes and it was impossible to count those big mistakes on the fingers of two hands.

“I am stunned by what I saw in Manchester. It became even more clear how bad United are when I looked at the way Tottenham played from the back, how they built things up, always finding a free player, showing guts on the ball and having the right power in a fight for the ball. I found it remarkable how an opponent of United’s could play like that.”

The 54-year-old singled out Zirkzee out of a number of poor performers at the weekend and stated that the forward must do better if he wants to succeed in the Premier League this season.

“Look at Joshua Zirkzee. He was having a nightmare. He was absolutely shocking. How many times does he make the wrong choices on the pitch? Okay, he did have one shot at goal and the keeper saved it. But all in all he was champion in losing the ball.

“During the warm-up before the game, I was watching him and he was shooting on goal - but he was blasting it anywhere but on target!

“Honestly, he did not hit the target once in the warm-up. That was terrible. When you are a good striker, you don’t have to blast every ball, you have to make sure your shots are in the corner. During the game Marcus Rashford tried to shoot like that. Zirkzee never did.”