Scholes slams Ten Hag: Man Utd an uncoached team!

Scholes says De Ligt is "absolutely not" an upgrade on Maguire

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticized summer signing Matthijs de Ligt, who he says is no better than Harry Maguire.

United's poor start to the season continued with a 3-0 loss to Spurs at home which has left many questioning Erik ten Hag’s managerial position and his defensive line.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scholes believes one summer signing has been poor so far and is no improvement on Maguire who he was set to replace after arriving from Bayern Munich this summer.

“When you bring players in, you expect them to be a lot better than who you’ve already got. I don’t see players coming in who are a big difference.

“De Ligt has come in for Maguire, let’s say, but there’s no big difference there.”

Asked on whether the Dutchman is an upgrade on former club captain Maguire, Scholes responded straightforwardly: “No, absolutely not.”

Scholes criticized Ten Hag’s management style and how the United side have a lack of shape and style despite the Dutchman being there for multiple seasons.

“You don’t know how they’re going to play. You don’t know how they’re going to approach games, whether they are going to play on the counter-attack or sit deep or whether they’re going to try to have all the possession in the game. We’ve no idea. They look like an uncoached football team.

“We’re two- and a-bit years in now… from the first week Ange Postecoglou went in, we probably knew what Tottenham were doing and they’re doing it to this day.

“We’re two- and a-bit years down the road (at United) and, as I said, it’s an uncoached team.

“The players looked dead today, they looked flat, they looked, “I don’t know what to do”, there’s no enthusiasm for the game of football and that can only come from the training pitch.

“Some of the positions that people take up on the pitch, it’s just madness at times.”

United sit 12th in the league and have scored just 5 goals in 6 games so far - which Scholes said is inexcusable.

“These are experienced players who United have paid a lot of money for. We need to stop hearing excuses and get on that training pitch and find a way of playing.

“Find something, give us something!”