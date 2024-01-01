Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse

COMMENT: Underdone. Underprepared. And now... under water. Sunday at Old Trafford was a disaster for Manchester United. They were embarrassed. Humiliated by a rampant - but also understrength - visiting Tottenham team...

This was no downing of tools. No dropping of heads. The attitude, in the circumstances, couldn't be questioned. Instead, those players in the United shirt were poor. Rank poor. The scoreline was 3-0 to Spurs. But it could've been six or seven - and that was before Bruno Fernandes' 42nd minute dismissal. Only Andre Onana stood between United and utter, utter humiliation.

As we say, they were underdone. Particularly Manuel Ugarte. Handed a first start in the Premier League, the Uruguayan showed all the hallmarks of a player not ready. Not battle-hardened. Because he wasn't. And it showed up as early as the third minute.

Underprepared? Of course. How can you say otherwise as Ugarte and Alejandro Garnacho allowed Micky van de Ven to steam past them with a barely a step made to offer a challenge. Van de Ven's pace is known throughout the globe. His attacking instincts too. But United's players were caught flat-footed in those opening exchanges to allow Spurs to not only score - via Brennan Johnson - but to set the tone for the remainder of the game.

"To concede a goal after two or three minutes like that, it did something to our belief," stated Erik ten Hag, United's manager, afterwards. "Totally unnecessary. To concede a goal like this, the centre-half stepping in and passing the whole team over the right side and then the winger tapping in at the far post. Same mistake as in the midweek against Twente, it should be stopped in the first moment."

Ugarte, it must be said, was at the centre of the collapse. This is no knock on his ability. But he was consistently a step behind the pace and snap of the game. In possession and out. Positionally. He was always playing catch-up. The one recognised, defensive midfielder in the XI and he didn't have the strength nor stamina to cover Tottenham's mosquito fleet. Wave after white-shirted wave crashed onto United's back four in those opening 45 minutes. Again, if not for Onana - who by the week is looking more and more like a genuine Manchester United goalkeeper - it would've been absolute shame for the hosts.

Peter Schmeichel. Edwin van der Sar. Throughout their Old Trafford careers, both greats had to put up with days like Onana. But the difference was, if the opposition scored three, United's attack were capable of matching - if not bettering - that.

But on Sunday, United's attack were flat. Bereft of ideas and creativity. Just as he did last week with Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag chose to bench the in-form Amad Diallo in preference for Garnacho. Why the tinkering of his best performers, only the manager can explain. But it hasn't worked. A recalled Rashford, just as he was against Twente last week, a shadow of the player before his removal for the stalemate at Crystal Palace.

For this column, Amad has been United's outstanding attacking player. But for whatever reason, Ten Hag chose to bench him in favour of Garnacho, who time and again left both Noussair Mazrouai and a hard-blowing Ugarte totally exposed on United's right flank. Players should be removed when they're struggling for form - not when it's flowing through them. Again, watching Rashford on Sunday, it's clear the belief, the confidence and the rhythm is all in need of a rebuild after that Selhurst Park call.

But as flat and poor as United were, Ange Postecoglou's Spurs were outstanding. Shorn of their one bit of gold dust in Heung-min Son, Postecoglou's players were head-and-shoulders the superior team. As we say, there's no star names in this squad. But Postecoglou has never been one to work with big personalities. And why should he, if this is the end product?

For this column, this was as bad as we've seen from a Ten Hag team. But credit the manager, he didn't go seeking excuses after Fernandes' red. He knows, even if it was XI v XI, Spurs had all the momentum over the 90 minutes.

Yes, he's right. Ugarte needed to play. Matthijs de Ligt and Mazrouai also need miles in their legs. And for Ten Hag's sake, you do hope as they get stronger, the form and consistency will improve too. But he doesn't help himself with his tinkering. And the claims of load fears ring hollow when considering the demands placed on Kobbie Mainoo's 19 year-old frame.

"We need some time," Ten Hag responded when asked if he had concerns about his job. "We are all on one page, one boat, together, the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and players group as well. I don’t have that concern."

Maybe so. But for United fans, Sunday offered no chink of light. No positive sign to grab onto. Onana apart, this was a performance from a Manchester United team that was underdone and underprepared. Ten Hag and those above him cannot afford many more days like this.