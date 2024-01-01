Tribal Football
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career
Nice defender Dante has told Manchester United’s Antony to remain patient this season.

The winger is not enjoying the best of times at Old Trafford after two seasons.

Antony was poor last term, managing single digit goals and assists despite being fit for most of the campaign.

Dante spoke to wettbasis.com and stated on Antony: “When he moved to Manchester United, I was honestly optimistic that he would make it there. 

“But he failed because of a lot of competition, and he didn't come at the best time either, because there has been a lot of unrest there for a few years.

“Now he doesn't seem to have the best cards under Erik ten Hag but he has to persevere and show everyone what he's got. He has the potential, without a doubt.”

