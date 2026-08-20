Danny Murphy predicts only one team can stop Arsenal: I look at the firepower they have...

Former Liverpool striker Danny Murphy has predicted that Manchester City are the only team who can stop Arsenal.

Arsenal ended their long wait to win the Premier League again by securing the title last season and the Gunners will seek to defend their title against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

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Arsenal's defence of their Premier League title will begin on Friday evening as they go head to head with newly promoted Coventry City on the hunt for their first 3 points.

There is no doubt that the North London side are the favourites to go all the way once again, with pundits placing the side beyond the reach of every other traditional top 6 team.

Speaking this week ahead of the start of the campaign, Murphy revealed that he believes City are the only side who could feasibly stop Arsenal from being crowned champions once more.

“It is always hard to call it now, especially when it feels like all the top teams have a lot of business to do before the transfer window shuts, but I can’t look past Arsenal as champions," Murphy told BBC Sport.

“The main reasons being the momentum and confidence they will have from winning the Premier League already, but also the consistency of having the same manager and same players and just sprinkling even more quality on top.

“They have not lost any of their best players and they have got a group who know what the manager expects from them and are completely on board with it.

“I look at the firepower Man City have got and, whoever the manager is and whoever they are playing against, they are still going to be able to score a lot of goals and win a lot of games.

“I would still have them as being Arsenal’s nearest rivals.”

Arsenal have made four signings this summer, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier. The side are also closing in on Ezri Konsa who will only add to an Arsenal side who look unbeatable on paper.