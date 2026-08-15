Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and Man City

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has weighed in on the Premier League title race with one week to go.

Defending champions Arsenal enter the new campaign after strengthening with the likes of Bruno Guimarães and Christos Tzolis as manager Mikel Arteta aims to grab two titles on the bounce.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are tipped to steal away the Gunners’ crown as each side brings in fresh faces on and off the pitch.

There are a million factors heading into the new campaign and the English top flight is impossible to predict. However, Smith gave his predictions to Metro via BestBettingSites.co.uk about how Arsenal will only have one challenger.

"I think Man City are the key challenger (to Arsenal). Obviously, they have a new manager, so that puts a little question mark in there about how Maresca can settle with his players, but I still see them being the only challenger.

"There's a whole host of others just below that, but I'd say it's (between Arsenal and) City at the moment.

"I've got to go for Arsenal winning it again; let's hope. Then City. Manchester United, they finished third last year, and I think they're going to be better off this year.

"(Michael) Carrick is getting his feet under the table, so maybe Man United third, Liverpool fourth, and Chelsea perhaps having a much better season than they did last time under (Xabi) Alonso. They have made some good signings, so I'd see that as the top five, then that sixth spot I'd say Aston Villa are favourites."

The 2026-27 Premier League campaign begins on August 21st with champions Arsenal playing host to newly-promoted Coventry City. Three points would be a real confidence boost for the side as they aim to go all the way once more.