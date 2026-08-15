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Brighton set £51M price tag for Hinshelwood as Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd prepare bids

Brighton set £51M price tag for Hinshelwood as Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd prepare bids
Brighton set £51M price tag for Hinshelwood as Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd prepare bidsProfimedia

Jack Hinshelwood is a serious target for top Premier League sides including Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Having made 79 appearances for Brighton, with 12 goals and seven assists to his name, Hinshelwood was part of the England squad that won the UEFA Euro U21 Championship 12 months ago and is enjoying a smooth ride to the top of English football. 

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The 21-year-old, according to The Sun and The Mirror, has become a key target for top Premier League clubs who see the young midfielder as a player with a very high ceiling that can make an immediate impact in this season. 

However, Brighton aren't under pressure, though. Hinshelwood only signed a new contract in March that runs until June 2029. This gives them a huge advantage as interest grows, potentially meaning that he will stay until at least next summer. 

Hinshelwood can make a serious impact in midfield but can also play in both full-back positions, adding versatility to any side he finds himself in. 

The Gunners are said to be leading the race for the youngster as per reports in news that comes less than a week after it was revealed that the club offered Miles Lewis-Skelly to United and Chelsea, two Premier League rivals. 

Reports state an official bid ranging between £43m and £51m could trigger a move as fans wait to see if a switch can be agreed.

 

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Premier LeagueJack HinshelwoodArsenalManchester UnitedBrightonManchester CityFootball transfers

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