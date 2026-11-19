Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was not at all surprised by James Trafford heroics on England duty in the last few weeks.

Trafford has started all 10 Premier League games so far in 2026/27 for Leeds following his summer transfer move from Manchester City.

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His form has forced the 24-year-old into a battle with Jordan Pickford to be England's No.1, as Thomas Tuchel continues to rotate his goalkeeper options.

Pickford and Trafford started two games each in the autumn window, as Tuchel continued his policy of swaps in the most recent window, with the latter starting England's 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over Spain.

Trafford made a string of superb stops in Madrid, which has opened up the debate over whether he should replace Pickford permanently, but none of the attention comes as shock to his club boss.

"I'm a bit bored because in my last 237 press conferences I've praised him and right now the whole country is praising him.

"I'm surprised everyone is so surprised that our goalkeeper is capable to deliver a top performance, this is why he wears the gloves. I expect him to catch some balls and make some saves. I'm not surprised he's had a good performance for England.

"Can he be England's No.1? His focus has to be on delivering top performances. He's done that in most of our games so far. You need a special mindset to be Leeds' No.1. There's pressure and expectations either way."