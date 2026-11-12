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"I couldn't think of anyone better": Shilton happy to see Kane break his England record

"I couldn't think of anyone better": Shilton happy to see Kane break his England record
"I couldn't think of anyone better": Shilton happy to see Kane break his England recordAction Images via Reuters

Harry Kane is set to become England's all-time appearance maker this week as he seeks to make history.

England captain Kane will become the country's most-capped men's international of all time against Croatia on Thursday night, if manager Thomas Tuchel starts him up top once more.

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Kane will draw level with players including Dani Alves, Eden Hazard and Paolo Maldini on 126 caps and will eclipse the record of 125, which he shares with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

The Bayern striker also leads the standings for the European Championship with 18 and is only one shy of Jordan Pickford’s record 19 at the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the Croatia clash, Shilton couldn't hold back his praise for Kane, who is having a stunning year after already lifting the Ballon d'Or.

"I've had the record for a long time so it's been the norm, but records are there to be beaten.  

"Really, I couldn't think of anyone better than Harry (to beat it) not only because of his football record but also the type of person that he is. He's been a great professional and has an impeccable CV. 

"He's just signed a new three-year deal with Bayern Munich and these days players seem to play for a lot longer. I don't know if it's due to the pitches being so immaculate and the fitness levels are kept at a very high level. He has obviously dedicated himself. 

"I congratulate Harry but it's been nice for people to recognize that I held the record who may not have done." 

The Three Lions only need a draw on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals and Kane will be key to bypassing a Croatia side England last beat 7-0.

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