Luis de la Fuente praises "fantastic" Trafford as he takes Pickford's place under Tuchel

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has singled out James Trafford after his world class performance for England.

Trafford was handed a major opportunity by Thomas Tuchel as he replaced Jordan Pickford in goal for England's Nations League clash against Spain as the Three Lions grabbed a stunning 3-2 win on Sunday.

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Spain had initially fallen three goals behind following strikes from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White, before attempting but failing to mount a comeback after Elliot Anderson's red card.

Pickford had started England's previous three matches, but Tuchel handed Trafford, just 24 years old, a rare chance between the sticks.

Trafford justified his selection with an impressive performance, particularly during a frantic final 30 minutes as Spain put heavy pressure on England.

After the match, Tuchel refused to declare either goalkeeper his permanent first choice: "There's no number one. It's a good double save. That's what we wanted. He had a brilliant match."

De la Fuente heaped praise on the Leeds goalkeeper, however, as he revealed that it was Trafford who put an end to their comeback.

"What we wanted to do with the substitutions was try to go all out, try to generate more chances,’ he explained.

"We did generate some chances, but England’s goalkeeper has produced a fantastic performance and stopped two or three potential goals in the last ten or 15 minutes.

"In any case, there were many alternatives, but again, I want to say how fantastic England were on the night."

Pickford remains an established England goalkeeper, but Trafford could start in the Quarter-Final of the Nations League as Tuchel looks towards the future.