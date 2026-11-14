Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that James Trafford will start for England in their UEFA Nations League clash with Spain on Sunday (November 15).

England travel to Madrid with the mission of beating the World champions and ending their incredible 42-game unbeaten run.

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One of the biggest questions hanging over Tuchel is who will start between the sticks. Jordan Pickford has been ever reliable for England, but Trafford is in fine form for Leeds.

Tuchel has now revealed his answer, confirming to reporters ahead of the game that Trafford will be his starter against Spain.

“We want to try and see how far Traff is,” he explained.

“It’s only a football match, so hopefully he’s not too over-excited or overly nervous, because there’s no need to. We trust him.

“But it is different to play for England than to play for your club. And to have the opportunity to play matches where it really matters is the best way of course to show up, and to show that you’re ready, and for us also to see where he is.

“We know what Jordan can do for us. Jordan is at the moment our No1. I have a very clear picture in high-pressure moments. He played in tournaments and played for me in the World Cup. It’s a good goalkeeping group that we built there and they’re pushing themselves.”