Manchester City's summer call to sell James Trafford continues to cause debate among fans.

Pep Guardiola brought Trafford back to the club ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after few years at Burnley.

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However, within weeks of landing the 24-year-old back at the Etihad Stadium ,Guardiola then boldly swooped for Italy No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG.

Trafford made just four Premier League appearances under Guardiola - as part of his final season in charge in Manchester - and the club opted to sell him to Leeds United in £45 million deal in July.

He's impressed at Elland Road - and is pushing Jordan Pickford to be England's No.1 in 2027 - with ex-City defender Nedum Onuoha stating the sale could prove to be a major error in the long-term.

"The amount of times we've heard talk of 'this is going to be the next England keeper,' but you could see he was going to be.

"I think City could regret it. Things aren't going great in that area right now - but maybe things will turn for Donnarumma - as he's had an incredible career."