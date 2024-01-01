Dalot says "it was special" to win Players’ Player of the Year award at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is happy to be acknowledged by his teammates.

Dalot won the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award last term, which did fill him with a lot of pride.

The full-back has been an ever present in the team over the past two years, but has needed to fill in at left-back as well due to injuries.

Asked by club media about the honor, he stated: “Yeah, definitely. I would say it was probably one of the proudest moments that I had at this club, especially because it was a recognition from my team-mates, those who I spend the most time with. Apart from my family! 

"They see me every day, they see the work that I put in every day, and that recognition is also a proud moment for me because it makes me feel that I’m doing the right things. 

“It was special.”

