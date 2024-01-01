Man Utd boss Ten Hag says Mourinho “an example” ahead of Fenerbahce clash

Tribal Football
Ten Hag Mourinho as "an example" for other coaches ahead of Fenerbehce clash
Ten Hag Mourinho as “an example” for other coaches ahead of Fenerbehce clashAction Plus
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has praised one of his predecessors.

The Dutchman is set to take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League group stages this week.

Ten Hag described ex-United and current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho as “an example” for other coaches.

He stated to reporters: “I really enjoy facing him and to play against him. He always has good teams. He is a winner and has won so many trophies.

“He's an example for many managers so I will really enjoy playing against him.”

He also added: “It's a big game for both of us.”

