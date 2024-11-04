Dalot: Amorim perfect match for Man Utd

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot believes the club have made the right decision to appoint Ruben Amorim.

Dalot, who was a favorite of previous boss Erik ten Hag, believes Amorim is a good fit for United.

The full-back has not worked with Amorim, but is aware of the current Sporting CP boss’s quality.

“Personally I don’t know him,” Dalot told the Premier League.

“What I know is from what I see, from what I get from my national team team-mates. He’s obviously a fantastic coach, with a young mentality, but at the same time he knows what he wants.

“He’s very demanding – that’s what I can expect and I think that’s the perfect match for a club like this.

“The standards are really high. He is a person that you can see has really high standards and he stands by them, so I hope that can be a really good match and that we can win together.

“That’s what I hope the most.”