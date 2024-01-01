Daka is fighting hard to return to full fitness at Leicester

Leicester City star Patson Daka still has some way to go to regain full fitness.

The forward is back working on the grass, but is not close to being in team training.

Manager Steve Cooper is not thinking about the Zambian being available in the next few weeks.

“I’m not sure on the timeline,” Cooper said. “He’s definitely back on the grass but he’s nowhere near training with the team yet.

“He’s continuing his rehab well and the medical team are really happy with his progression.

“And he’s got a brilliant attitude to everything he does. He will be back as soon as his body and his injury allows him to.”