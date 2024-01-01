Cannon feels let down by Leicester and Cooper after Stoke loan

Leicester City loanee Tom Cannon is not necessarily happy with his treatment at the club.

Cannon is upset that he wasn’t given a chance to impress in the Premier League with the Foxes this term.

Instead, he was sent out on loan to Stoke City, where he has been impressive so far.

“I kind of felt a tiny bit of frustration from my end because I wanted that challenge to play in the Premier League and show everyone what I could do,” Cannon told ITV.

“I thought, given the minutes, I could perform.

“To be fair, I had a good chat with Steve Cooper before I left and we came to the conclusion that it was best for me to go on loan.

“I accepted the club’s decision, his decision, and then it comes to a point where you’re just figuring out what’s best. And I’m at Stoke now.”