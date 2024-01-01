Tavernier says Bournemouth are "devastated" after defeat to Leicester

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier says their loss to Leicester City was tough to take.

Tavernier spoke to the Daily Echo about the Cherries' efforts and how hard they worked to try and snatch a point against the Foxes.

“I think we've got to look at ourselves and the way we performed today," he said.

“We conceded a sloppy goal from our side, but on the attacking front, we weren't clinical enough in the box and that showed in the end of the game. We tried everything towards the end of the game, but it just wasn't enough today to grab anything from it.”

The 25-year-old was asked what instructions he was given by manager Andoni Iraola at halftime to spark a comeback.

“Just to be more aggressive on the front foot and to try and make them play longer football so we could pick up the ball and then start playing ourselves.

“I think it worked in the second half, but it wasn't enough for us to get three points.

“So, we have to look at ourselves during the international break and work on some things to start putting the ball in the back of that, in those situations.”

Tavernier also spoke on being clinical as Iraola’s side tend to have a plethora of chances throughout the game but many are squandered or wasted.

“Just, you see our chances, they're coming from wide areas and it's just more players arriving in the box and making contact with the ball to try and work the keeper or create chances.

“It's just something that we need to do over the break, and I'm sure we will, so that when those chances come after it, we can put them away.”

Finally the midfielder opened up about the start of the season.

“We've had some performances where we were unfortunate to not get any points, but at the same time, we've had some performances where we didn't deserve to get anything, and we have,” he said.

"We came off a good result against Southampton and we were desperate to get three points today and everyone in there is devastated.

“Especially now we've got to wait two weeks after going into international break to recharge and go again. So, we just have to focus on ourselves, dust ourselves down and focus on the upcoming games.”