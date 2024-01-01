Tribal Football
Dacosta Gonzalez pens new Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth have secured talented winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez to a new contract.

The 19-year-old has been huge for the club’s development squad over the past year.

The Spaniard has also been training with the Cherries’ first team, and may get more senior game time next term.

Bournemouth’s development squad boss Alan Connell told the club’s website: “We are delighted that Michael has signed a new long-term contract.

“He’s a young player who has been at the club for a number of years. He has huge potential that we are starting to see.

“He still has a long way to go but it’s part of our strategic plan to tie down our best young players and we are delighted to get Michael to commit his future to us.”

