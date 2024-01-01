Solanke breaks silence on Bournemouth exit rumours

Dominic Solanke insists he's happy at Bournemouth.

The star striker is being linked with a big club move away this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Solanke told the Daily Echo: “When you do well, there's always going to be that speculation.

“Speculation, it's part of football really. But, I'm happy here and I've had a great season here.”

Interestingly, Solanke has just started his UEFA B coaching badges.

“We've actually done quite a few sessions now,” added Solanke. “So hopefully it won't be too many more sessions before I get my B license.

“It’s something I wouldn't say I definitely want to be a manager after football, but it's definitely something that could be an option.

“So I thought, it’s not a bad time to just start getting that ball rolling.”