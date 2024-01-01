Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi on PSG radar

Ukraine star Illia Zabarnyi could be set for a big money move this summer transfer window.
The Bournemouth defender is said to be a serious target for Paris Saint-Germain, says the Mirror.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The French champions are likely to explore a deal for the 21-year-old after the Euros.
Zabarnyi has been impressive for his country at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.
He was also a key figure in Bournemouth’s best ever Premier League campaign last season.
However, they will now have to resist a big money offer from Qatar-owned PSG.