Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi on PSG radar

Ukraine star Illia Zabarnyi could be set for a big money move this summer transfer window.

The Bournemouth defender is said to be a serious target for Paris Saint-Germain, says the Mirror.

The French champions are likely to explore a deal for the 21-year-old after the Euros.

Zabarnyi has been impressive for his country at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

He was also a key figure in Bournemouth’s best ever Premier League campaign last season.

However, they will now have to resist a big money offer from Qatar-owned PSG.

