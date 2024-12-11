Curley pens new Man Utd contract

Manchester United’s 19-year-old midfielder Ruben Curley is signing a new contract.

The Red Devils are ensuring the talented teenager is remaining put at Old Trafford.Per The Mail, United believe that Curley has a good future at the club, as he has been involved in senior training under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach is not afraid to give young talent more game time and will continue to do so.

Curley will be hoping that he can get onto the field for the senior team sometime this season.

For the moment, he has put pen to paper on an extension to stay at United for the foreseeable future.

